A Year of 100th Anniversary Celebrations for 4H Begin this Week

A year of 100th Anniversary Celebrations of 4H in Antigonish County kicks off Saturday, November 6, at 2 pm at the Antigonish Heritage Museum. With November being National 4H month, Organizers said they felt it’s a fitting time to recognize 100 years of 4-H in Nova Scotia in Antigonish and Heatherton specifically as it was home to the first 4H club in the province. There are currently over 200 members in five 4Hclubs in Antigonish, including Heatherton, St. Andrews, West River, St. Joseph’s and Landing Clubs.

Agriculture leadership coordinator Rhonda MacDougall noted Dr. Hugh MacPherson founded the Heatherton club in 1922 as a small dairy club, adding the anniversary is a celebration of where 4H has come since then.

Some of the scheduled events include a 4-H flag raising Ceremony at Chisholm Park in Antigonish at 3:00 pm November 5th, the Opening Ceremony on November 6th at the Antigonish Heritage Museum including a teaser play written by 4H Alumni, an exhibit of local 4H memories and information at the Antigonish Area Museum, a draw for a quilt commissioned for the anniversary, a window display in the Town of Antigonish, and a day-long Provincial celebration of 4H on May 14th hosted at the Heatherton Community Centre.