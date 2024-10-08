Listen Live

Contests

Listen Live

Arsenault Monuments

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

#151, Pictou County, Dave Robson, A.G. Bailey, Dr WA MacLeod, GR Saunders, New Glasgow Academy & North Nova Education Center.

Oct 8, 2024 | Bus Changes


Arsenault Monuments
Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Arsenault Monuments
Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year