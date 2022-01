It’s assessment time.

Property Valuation Services Corporation recently mailed out property assessments to all residents, with Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron saying they should arrive in mailboxes over the next day or two. The warden said it’s important that people take a look at the assessments and make sure everything is in order.

Should residents find any inconsistencies or issues in their assessments, there is an appeal period which wraps up on February 10.