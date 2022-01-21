Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster Welcomes Plans by Technology Services firm Cognizant to for At-Home jobs across the Province

A local MLA said he is pleased to hear an announcement regarding work from home jobs

coming to the province.

On Tuesday, the province announced global technology services company Cognizant selected Nova Scotia for its expansion plans.

Over the next seven years, the company anticipates creating up to 1,250 new jobs, many of which will be work-from-home positions. When asked about what the province is doing in terms of having the internet capacity to make sure people can take advantage of these sorts of opportunities, Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster said a lot of that has been set in motion, with the province’s high speed initiative.

MacMaster noted while Halifax will be the site of Cognizant’s new global technology and service delivery centre, their employees can work anywhere from home, including his riding of Inverness.