Central Nova MP and Immigration Minister Sean Fraser says more than 45,000 Applications Received by Government from Ukrainian Refugees

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser said the government received over 45,000 applications from

Ukrainians looking to immigrate to Canada. The news comes a little over a week after Fraser, who is the country’s Immigration Minister announced a program allowing an unlimited number of approved Ukrainians to stay in Canada for three years after leaving the war in their home country.

When asked about what sort of supports are available with that number of applications, Fraser said it’s important that the government not just make it easy to get here but also to do well when they arrive.

People coming will also be able to take part in the provincial education system. Fraser said the government is working on other supports and are now trying to coordinate all of the good will coming from communities across the country. Over the next couple of weeks, the government will release a system allowing for donations from residents and to volunteer to take part in a welcoming effort.