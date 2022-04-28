Diesel Price Up by 19.5 Cents a Litre

For the second time in two days, the price of diesel is going up.

The Utility and Review Board invoked the Interrupter Clause overnight to raise diesel by a whopping 19.5 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of diesel is now $2.28.5 in the eastern mainland. On Cape Breton it’s $2.29.3. Yesterday, the UARB invoked the Interrupter Clause to raise diesel by 6.1 cents a litre.

Gasoline is unchanged, leaving the minimum price for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded at $1.75.2 in the eastern mainland and $1.76 on Cape Breton.

The UARB will set its weekly fuel prices tomorrow.