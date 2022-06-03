Central Nova MP and Immigration Minister Sean Fraser says Arrival of Ukrainian Refugees in Halifax an Experience He Won’t Forget

Central Nova MP and Immigration Minister Sean Fraser says the welcoming of more than 300

Ukrainian refugees in Halifax is an experience he won’t forget.

The Thursday evening flight to Halifax from Warsaw, Poland was the third federal charter bringing Ukrainians to Canada.

Fraser says he was struck by the number of young families with children in search of a safe place to escape the war.

Fraser says what was special about the more than 100 Nova Scotians who came to welcome the refugees, is that many of them will be opening up their homes to the newcomers.

Also welcoming the refugees to Nova Scotia were Premier Tim Houston and the province’s Labour, Skills and Immigration Minister Jill Balser.