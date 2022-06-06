More Child Care Spaces in Rural Areas pledged in New Agreement between Federal and Provincial Governments

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says more families will soon be able to access child care spaces in

rural areas as a result of a new federal and provincial government agreement. Recently, the two levels of government announced that 1,500 new licensed early learning and child-care spaces will be created across Nova Scotia by the end of the year, primarily in areas that don’t have spaces

Among the areas getting new spaces locally are the Maritime Muslim Academy in Antigonish, NSCC Nautical Campus in Port Hawkesbury, Taigh Curaim Day Care Centre Society in Baddeck, Ingonish and Bay St. Lawrence; all receiving 21 to 30 new spaces.

There’s also funding for Family Home Child Care including several local organizations; the Cape Breton Family Place Family Home Child Care Agency in Inverness, Victoria, Cape Breton and Richmond counties and the Family Home Child Care Society in Pictou, Antigonish, Guysborough and Halifax Counties, all with 12 homes