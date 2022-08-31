Province Supports several Water Related Infrastructure Projects in Pictou County

Pictou Centre MLA Pat Dunn says Waste and water systems are set to improve in Pictou County thanks to an enhancement backed by the Houston government.

New Glasgow and Trenton will receive $152,518 from the province for two waste and water system projects. $62,572 is going to replace a water main on Duke Street in Trenton and $89,946 is set for berm rehabilitation at Forbes Lake in New Glasgow

The total project costs will be shared between the province, the Town of New Glasgow and the Town of Trenton.

This local investment is one of 15 projects across the province benefitting from a $1.2 million investment through the Provincial Capital Assistance Program, an initiative that provides support towards the cost of high priority municipal infrastructure projects.