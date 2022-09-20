Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says new Inflationary-Related Supports will Help Canadians Who Need it Most

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says the federal government wanted to ensure its inflation-related

supports assisted Canadians who needed it most.

Recently, the federal government announced three measures, including a doubling of the GST rebate, help for renters struggling with the cost of housing and dental care for children under 12 who don’t have access to dental insurance.

Fraser says he’s hearing stories of families challenged with inflationary pressures in his own riding.

Fraser says the increase in GST rebate is a way to help those on lower incomes. He says the increase will help 11 million Canadians. Fraser says it’s not going to solve every single problem for every family, but it is going to make a difference for those most vulnerable.