Development Leadership Diploma Program to Return to Coady Institute in 2023

The Coady Institute’s flagship Development Leadership diploma program is returning. It was

last offered at the Coady in 2018.

The Coady’s Director of Programs, Martha Fanjoy, says Development Leadership took a pause in 2019 with the intention of re-offering it in 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, causing a delay in the program’s return.

Fanjoy says the program will be re-launched in 2023, but it will be different from the previous offering.

The number of participants in the program will also be smaller, around 25 to 35. Fanjoy says the diploma program will be closely monitored, with a view to possible changes in 2024.

Fanjoy says there’s a lot of excitement Development Leadership is returning, from Coady staff, participants, and in the local community.