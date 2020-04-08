157th Antigonish Highland Games Suspended until July, 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted the suspension of the 157th Antigonish Highland Games until next year.

Antigonish Highland Society President Bill Fraser and Antigonish Highland Games Chair David Smith announced the postponement this morning. The 157th games will be held in July, 2021.

The society’s Board of Directors and Games Committee made the decision based on recommendations from the Public Health Agency of Canada and the province in response to the current coronavirus outbreak to cancel or postpone in-person gatherings where proper social distancing measures would be difficult to implement and maintain.

This marks only the second time in the event’s history that the games have been suspended. The other occurred during the First World War.

The games have included a number of events, from dinners to dances, plays and concerts, as well as Highland Dancing, and Piping and Drumming competitions and Ancient Scottish Heavy Events.