Health Minister and Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson Looks Forward to Continuing the Work the Government Started

Nova Scotia Health Minister and Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson said there were a lot of

highlights over the last 12 months.

Thompson, who was sworn in as MLA on August 31, 2021, called it a privilege to represent local residents, adding she was able to get to know her community far better during her mandate. She said she is proud of the work the PC government did that benefited Antigonish, pointing to investments at the Antigonish Arena, community transit, gravel roads, and in local fire departments with expanded cancer and cardiac coverage.

As for the next 12 months, Thompson said she looks forward to continuing the work the government started. In particular, she mentioned working with provincial and federal colleagues on further Fiona relief. Thompson said there will be some good legislation coming up in the spring at Province House.