RCMP is seeking info relating to mailboxes that were vandalized last night in Antigonish Co. Vandals travelled via Merland, Afton, Bayfield, Summerside, and Meadow Green roads before going to #Heatherton and #LochKatrine. Details? Contact 902-863-6500 or http://www.crimestoppers.ns.ca
Congratulations to this week’s online 50/50 winner, Daniel Draper!
Thanks to everyone who supported Athletics this week — the pot has reset and tickets are now available for next Friday’s draw at http://goxgo.ca/5050 #goxgo
Power has been restored in Sherbrooke and the Sherbrooke location of Highland Home Building Centre is now open.
Provincial Pre-Budget consultation deadline is Friday12:20 pm | Read Full Article
Friday is the deadline for residents to share their input on the next provincial budgets. Inverness MLA and Finance and Treasury Board Minister Allan MacMaster said the province typically accepts input from residents on the provincial budget, noting it`s always good to ask. Through talking to people, MacMaster said he feels roads, rural connectivity, […]
Town of Antiognish raises Pan African Flag12:19 pm | Read Full Article
Antigonish Town Council hosted the raising of the Pan African Flag this morning at Chisholm Park ahead of African Heritage Month, which officially kicks off tomorrow. Deputy Mayor Willy Cormier spoke about the importance of recognizing African Heritage month. Cormier said we have to learn from the past and promoting diversity and inclusion for […]
Sports Roundup – January 296:48 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS University Sports: At the Keating Centre, the X-Men snapped a three game losing streak with an exciting 5-4 shootout win over the Université de Moncton Aigles Bleus. Subway Player of the game Matthew Struthers had a goal in regulation and another in the shootout, with line-mate Liam Hawel also scoring in regulation and […]