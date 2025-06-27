160th Antigonish Highland Games are on the way

The 160th edition of the Antigonish Highland Games is almost here.

Running from July 6-13, there will be a full week of events for residents and visitors to check out. Dan Cochrane, operations manager for the Antigonish Highland Society, said the organizers discussed what they could add to the programming this year to mark the occasion.

Cochrane said they have got a great field of heavy events competitors, dancers, and pipe bands coming to show off their skills.

Things kick off July 3 and 4 with the Ships of 1801 Society’s presentations of Keppoch Goes to the Fall Fair at the Schwartz Building at STFX. The opening of the 160th games church service, and the Clan Thompson pipe band and friends concert goes on Sunday July 6.

Monday July 7 will include a concert at St. Ninian’s Cathedral, and genealogical research with Dave Smith at the Antigonish Heritage Museum. The Culloden Memorial Ceremony and a traditional wool demonstrations are set for Tuesday July 8, with the Kilted Golf Tournament and stroll on the Main set for Wednesday, July 9. Thursday, July 10 will include a Ceilidh at the museum and the Antigonish Highland Games Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

A full slate of events for the weekend includes kids athletics, the 5 mile road race, the official opening of the games, concert under the stars, highland dancing, piping and drumming, heavy weight events, and a Ceilidh pub featuring the East Pointers and Beech Hill on Saturday.

A full schedule can be found at antigonishhighlandgames.ca