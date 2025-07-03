160th Antigonish Highland games start this weekend

Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson said she is looking forward to the upcoming Antigonish Highland Games.

It’s the 160th edition of the games and organizers are offering free day passes for the weekend as a thank you to the community for all the support they showed over the years.

Things kick off this weekend with the opening of the 160th games church service, and the Clan Thompson pipe band and friends concert on Sunday July 6.

Events continue throughout the week with a concert at St. Ninian’s Cathedral on July 7, The Culloden Memorial Ceremony on Tuesday July 8, the Kilted Golf Tournament and Stroll the Main Street Fair on Wednesday, July 9, and the Antigonish Highland Games Hall of Fame induction ceremony on July 10.

A full slate of events for the weekend includes kids athletics, the 5 mile road race, the official opening of the games, concert under the stars, highland dancing, piping and drumming, heavy weight events, and a Ceilidh pub featuring the East Pointers and Beech Hill on Saturday.

A full schedule can be found at antigonishhighlandgames.ca