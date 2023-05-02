Tim Horton's Antigonish
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says OAS Eligibility Would have Changed Had it Not Been for Government Intervention

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says it’s interesting to see the time horizon for some government

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser (Ken Kingston photo)

decisions play out.

Fraser says back in the 2015 election, the  Liberals promised to reverse a Conservative decision to move eligibility for Old Age Security to 67 from 65.    After the Liberals came to power, they followed through on that pledge.

Fraser says had that change not been made, OAS eligiblity would have moved to 67 in April.

Fraser says he’s happy to see that reversal made, as a number of Canadians had expressed concerns about the pending change.