Premier Tim Houston provided an update on the current wildfire situation in the province

Thursday Afternoon.

Houston said there are 16 fires in the province, four of which are out of control, almost 200 homes and other structures destroyed, and around 21,000 exhausted, scared, and evacuated Nova Scotians.

The premier said he doesn’t know when the evacuation order will be lifted but they are working to get there. He thanked firefighters, the coast guard and military for their support and efforts.