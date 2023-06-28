Federal and Provincial Governments Contribute More than $181,000 towards upgrades at the Transit Association of Guysborough

Public transportation in Guysborough County is getting help from the federal and provincial governments.

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway, Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow and the Chair of the Board of the Transit Association of Guysborough Catherine Hartling announced a combined commitment of more than $181,000. The federal government is providing $144,807 through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund, and the Government of Nova Scotia is investing $36,202.

The money will help the Transit Association of Guysborough purchase an electric vehicle, a hybrid wheelchair-accessible van and two charging stations. It will help the transit service meet the increased demand for their by-appointment, door-to-door and wheelchair-accessible transportation service