Blue Rodeo is coming to Moncton on October 21 at 8 pm.
We have a pair of tickets for you and a friend. Enter below and we’ll make the draw on October 18th.
FREE RECREATION TRANSPORTATION
For all Saturdays in October, Town and County residents can use Antigonish Community Transit dial-a-ride services free of charge.
All bookings and specific questions about service should be directed to Antigonish Community Transit (902-867-0411).
Public Works:
The Town Electric Utility is advising residents of a planned power outage required for equipment upgrades tonight Friday, September 29, 2023.
The Town apologies for any inconvenience this may cause.
Bus 322, driven by Tracey Benoit-Wallace taking students home from Antigonish Education Centre, Dr J.H. Gillis Regional High School, and St Andrew's Consolidated School, is running 15 minutes late this afternoon.
The Municipality of Pictou County has announced a new program aimed at helping residents make green upgrades to properties. It has partnered with community interest corporation Switch PACE to form Switch MOPC. The program currently offers financing exclusively for solar projects, though county warden Robert Parker said the program may eventually expand to support other […]
A trio of local communities are among the municipalities getting funding through the province in support of infrastructure and innovation. Sixteen projects under the Provincial Capital Assistance Program will receive $703,762 toward priority municipal infrastructure projects. Locally, the Town of Westville is getting $15,500 for a water source assessment project. The Town of Pictou receives $51,371 for […]
There’s a multi-player trade in the Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League between the Strait Pirates and the Cumberland County Blues. The Pirates acquire forward Cale McClellan in the deal from the Blues. Going the other way, Cumberland County receives Goaltender Brayden Abbott, Forward Isaac Hierlihy and Defenceman Josh Chisholm and future considerations. Facebook Twitter