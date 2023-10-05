Search continues for 78-year-old Derek Kruger of Port Hawkesbury

RCMP say they are continuing their search for 78-year-old Derek Kruger of Port Hawkesbury who was reported missing on Tuesday. He was last seen at an Antigonish gas station on September 29th.

At around 6:10 a.m. on Wednesday, RCMP were called to a report of an abandoned vehicle on a

logging road in Greenfield, Colchester County. The car, a red Mazda Miata, belonging to Kruger, was first spotted in the area on September 30th by a member of the public. The resident reported the vehicle after seeing the RCMP media release on Kruger’s disappearance.

A search for Kruger has been launched in the Greenfield area. It was suspended last night at 10 p.m. The search resumed this morning.

He is described as 5-foot-4 with brown hair, wearing glasses and a hearing aid. A photograph of Kruger can be found in the news section of the 989XFM web site.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Derek Kruger is asked to call the Port Hawkesbury RCMP at 902-625-2220. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS, submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.