Cash for Christmas, who couldn’t use that?

989 XFM is giving away 2 prizes of $989 on December 15th. Enter for your chance at the pot.

Powered by:

Hawthorne Convenience, Monastery Petry Can, Trendy Shoes, Trendy’s Clothing, DeCoste Interiors, Gabriel Pizza, Antigonish Rent All, Napa Auto Parts, OK Tire, Strait Way Kia, The St FX Store, DeCoste Center, Ultramar Heating, Rediscover Hearing, Leslies Finery, Inglis Jewellers, Wear Well Factory Outlet, Nova Lenses and H & R Music.