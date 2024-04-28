Sports Roundup – April 28

LOCAL SPORTS

The Antigonish Junior B Bulldogs will defend their title today at the Don Johnson Memorial Cup tournament in Mount Pearl. The Bulldogs shut out the St. John’s Junior Caps 9-0 to advance to the finals, where they will face the Kensington Vipers from PEI. The Vipers, who were the Bulldogs’ opponents in last year’s final, beat the Mount Pearl Junior Blades 6-2 in the other semi. Puck drops at 1 o’clock this afternoon.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Brad Marchand became the Bruins’ all-time leading playoff goal-scorer and added an assist as Boston suffocated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 to take a 3-1 lead in the team’s first-round series. James van Riemsdyk and David Pastrnak also scored for the Bruins, who can win the best-of-seven series on Tuesday at home. Mitch Marner scored for Toronto, which played the final period without Auston Matthews.

Brayden Point, Brandon Hagel and Steven Stamkos each scored twice and the Tampa Bay Lightning avoided elimination from the N-H-L playoffs by knocking off the visiting Florida Panthers 6-3. The Panthers lead the-best-of-seven series 3-1. Earlier, Mathew Barzal scored at 1:24 of the second overtime as the New York Islanders edged the visiting Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 and avoided the handshake line. The ‘Canes lead the best-of-seven series 3-1.

LeBron James scored 30 points and Anthony Davis added 25 as the Los Angeles Lakers avoided playoff elimination with a 119-108 N-B-A victory over the visiting Denver Nuggets in Game Four of their first-round series. D’Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves scored 21 points apiece for the Lakers. Nikola Jokic had 33 points for the Nuggets, who lead the best-of-seven series 3-1.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of Hamilton, Ontario, scored 24 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the New Orleans Pelicans 106-85 to take a 3-0 lead in their first-round, best-of-seven N-B-A playoff series. Jalen Williams and Josh Giddey each scored 21 for the Thunder. Brandon Ingram scored 19 points for the eighth-seeded Pelicans.

Late goals by Tyrese Spicer and Prince Owusu lifted Toronto F-C to a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Orlando City S-C in Major League Soccer action. Elsewhere, C-F Montreal and Columbus Crew played to a scoreless draw in Ohio, while the Vancouver Whitecaps and host New York Red Bulls played to a 1-1 tie. Brian White scored for the Whitecaps.

Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse edges the reigning Olympic 100-metre champion with the fastest time at the East Coast Relays in Florida. De Grasse, with a 10-point-103 seconds time, just edged Italy’s Marcell Jacobs in their heat, a day after De Grasse posted the quickest time in the 200 metres.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

NHL Playoffs First Round

Boston 3 Toronto 1 (Boston leads best-of-seven series 3-1)

Dallas 3 Vegas 2 (OT) (Vegas leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

N.Y. Islanders 3 Carolina 2 (2OT) (Carolina leads best-of-seven series 3-1)

Tampa Bay 6 Florida 3 (Florida leads best-of-seven series 3-1)

PWHL

Montreal 2 Ottawa 0

Boston 2 Minnesota 1

NBA Playoffs First Round

Orlando 112 Cleveland 89 (Best-of-seven series tied 2-2)

Boston 104 Miami 84 (Boston leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

L.A. Lakers 119 Denver 108 (Denver leads best-of-seven series 3-1)

Oklahoma City 106 New Orleans 85 (Oklahoma City leads best-of-seven series 3-0)

MLB

Interleague

L.A. Dodgers 4 Toronto 2

Boston 17 Chicago Cubs 0

N.Y. Yankees 15 Milwaukee 3

Houston 12 Colorado 4

Cincinnati 8 Texas 4

Cleveland 4 Atlanta 2 (11 innings)

Seattle 3 Arizona 1

American League

Baltimore 7 Oakland 0

Detroit 6 Kansas City 5

Chicago White Sox 8 Tampa Bay 7 (10 innings)

Minnesota 16 L.A. Angels 5

National League

St. Louis 7 N.Y. Mets 4

Washington 11 Miami 4

Philadelphia 5 San Diego 1

Pittsburgh 4 San Francisco 3 (10 innings)

MLS

Toronto FC 2 Orlando City 1

Vancouver 1 New York 1

CF Montréal 0 Columbus 0

Austin FC 2 L.A. Galaxy 0

Cincinnati 2 Colorado 1

D.C. United 2 Seattle 1

New York City FC 2 Charlotte FC 1

Miami 4 New England 1

Real Salt Lake 2 Philadelphia 1

Atlanta 0 Chicago 0

Dallas 2 Houston 0

Minnesota 2 Sporting Kansas City 1

San Jose 1 Nashville 1

Portland 3 Los Angeles FC 2

Sunday Games (All times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs First Round

Winnipeg at Colorado, 2:30 p.m. (Colorado leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

Vancouver at Nashville, 5 p.m. (Vancouver leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 8 p.m. (New York leads best-of-seven series 3-0)

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m. (Edmonton leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

PWHL

Toronto at New York, 1 p.m.

MLB

Interleague

Cleveland (Lively 0-1) at Atlanta (Elder 1-0), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-0) at Toronto (Gausman 0-3), 1:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 2-1) at Milwaukee (Myers 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 1-2) at Texas (Dunning 2-2), 2:35 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 0-0) at Colorado (Gomber 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Arizona (Pfaadt 1-1) at Seattle (Gilbert 2-0), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-0) at Boston (Houck 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

American League

Oakland (Blackburn 2-1) at Baltimore (Suárez 1-0), 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Wacha 1-2) at Detroit (Skubal 3-0), 1:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Littell 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Fedde 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (López 1-2) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-1), 4:07 p.m.

National League

St. Louis (Lynn 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 1-2), 1:40 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 0-3) at Miami (Weathers 2-2), 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Jones 2-2) at San Francisco (Winn 2-3), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 0-0) at San Diego (King 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

NBA Playoffs First Round

L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 3:30 p.m. (Dallas leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

Milwaukee at Indiana, 7 p.m. (Indiana leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

Minnesota at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m. (Minnesota leads best-of-seven series 3-0)