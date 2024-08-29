Federal, Provincial and Municipal Governments Support New Affordable Housing Project in Antigonish Area

A new affordable housing complex to be built in the Antigonish area is getting a boost from the Federal and Nova Scotia Governments.

Both levels of governments have committed more than $2.7 million each to the project, led by the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society.

Making the announcements were Central Nova MP and Federal Housing Minister Sean Fraser, and Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson, Nova Scotia’s Health and Wellness Minister.

The Municipality of the County of Antigonish has committed $30,000 annually over five years, and the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society will provide $100,000 to the project. The Antigonish Community Energy Cooperative has also committed $15,000.

Society Chair Colleen Cameron says she’s pleased with the support the project has received.

A sod turning at the site of the new 17 unit complex on Appleseed Drive was held this morning. Construction is expected to start in early September, wtih completion in the fall of next year.