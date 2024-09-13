Arisaig to Receive its Community Spirit Award This Weekend

Lieutenant-Governor Arthur J. LeBlanc, joined by his wife Patsy, will be in Arisaig Saturday to present the residents with its Community Spirt Award.

The ceremony will be held from 2 to 4:30 at the Arisaig Parish Community Hall. Arisaig is one of four communities to receive the award. Isle Madame was presented with its Community Spirit Award on September first.

Also receiving this award this year are Beechville in the Halifax Regional Municipality and the Bear River First Nation.

Administered by the Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage Department; the award celebrates civic engagement and a forward-thinking approach to local development.