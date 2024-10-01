Antigonish County District RCMP Preparing for Homecoming Weekend

Antigonish County District RCMP is expecting a festive atmosphere as homecoming activities occur this weekend in Antigonish.

RCMP is encouraging the responsible consumption of alcohol and cannabis by those who choose to participate in these types of activities. Often during homecoming weekend RCMP officers are called to loud parties, incidents of under-aged drinking, public intoxication, impaired driving and mischief.

Police are asking residents to plan responsibly if they intend on consuming any alcohol or cannabis. They are offering several safe tips include watching your drink and never accepting a drink from a stranger, never drive while impaired by drugs or alcohol, be aware of your environment and don’t take risks; and look out for one another and stay with a group.

RCMP officers will be in the Antigonish area and will be enforcing all applicable bylaws, provincial and criminal offences while on patrol in the community.

Community members are encouraged to contact the RCMP at 902-863-6500 to report concerns related to crime in the community. Reports can be made anonymously by calling Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.