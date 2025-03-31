Strait Area Campus of Nova Scotia Community College to host new Wind Turbine Technician Program

The Nova Scotia Community College’s Strait Area Campus in Port Hawkesbury has been selected for a new program for wind turbine technicians.

It’s a one year certificate program that begins in the fall of 2026. On average, 15 students will be enrolled in the program each year.

The NSCC’s manager of the School of Technology and Environment, Patty Charlton says part of the reason the campus in Port Hawkesbury was chosen is because of the close proximity of wind farms in the local area.

Charlton says the Strait Area Campus was also chosen because it has the Nautical Institute, providing the infrastructure needed for future training with offshore turbines.

Charlton says graduates could find work both in the installation of wind turbines, and ongoing maintenance and repair of the units.