Bell Stolen from a Church in Ballantyne’s Cove Recovered

A release from the Nova Scotia RCMP states community support and engagement was vital to the recent recovery of a bell stolen from a church in Ballantyne’s Cove.

On April 1, Antigonish County District RCMP responded to a report of theft at a church on Highway 337. RCMP officers learned that a large bell was taken from the property sometime the night prior.

Information gathered led investigators to believe that items stolen from a nearby property had been used in the commission of the offence at the church. On April 4, police learned that the missing bell was located in Pictou County. Thanks to the social media posts and the attention they received, an individual received information about where the bell could be found, leading to its safe recovery and return to the church.

The investigation is ongoing, as officers continue to follow up on leads and information provided by the public about this theft to support criminal charges.

Staff Sgt. Kim Hillier, Antigonish RCMP Detachment Commander, thanked everyone who played a part in returning this bell to where it belongs.

If anyone has information regarding this incident or other property crime offences, they are asked to contact the Antigonish RCMP at 902-863-6500 or the police of jurisdiction. To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.