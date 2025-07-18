Local Companies submit Low Bids on Tenders for Road Construction

S.W. Weeks Contracting offered the low bids on a pair of tenders for road work in Guysborough County.

The company offered a bid of just over $607,000 for five asphalt repaving projects in Guysborough County, including Sunnyville Road, Duke Street, Prince Street, Centennial Street, and Rocky Road for a total of about .9 kilometres. Two other companies bid on the work.

S.W. Weeks also offered the low bid of $777,777 for 3.3 kilometres of gravelling work on Cameron Settlement Road, from end of pavement westerly. Two other companies bid on the work.

Also, Chapman Brothers Construciton offered the low bid of over $3.23 million for two gravelling proejects in Pictou County and one each in Colchester County and Cumberland County. It includes gravelling for Gunn Road, Malagash Road, West Tatamagouche Road, and Allen Road. Four other companies bid on the work.