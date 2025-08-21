Listen Live

Stephen Doiron steps down as CEO of the County of Inverness Housing Corporation

Aug 21, 2025 | Local News

The County of Inverness Municipal Housing Corporation is looking for a new Chief Executive Officer.

The man who currently holds that position, Stephen Doiron has announced plans to step down effective December 31st. Doiron intends to return to the private sector. A recruitment process to find a replacement for Doiron has been launched.

Foyer Pere Fiset, one of the properties managed by the County of Inverness Municipal Housing Corporation (County of Inverness photo)

County officials say Doiron played a pivotal role in unifying the operations of four separate facilities under a single corporate structure. A new executive team was developed, financial operations were centralized, staffing processes were streamlined and a number of initiatives were made to enhance the quality of life for residents.

The County of Inverness Municipal Housing Corporation operates two long-term homes, Inverary Manor in Inverness and Foyer Pere Fiset in Cheticamp; as well as two small option homes in Mabou and Port Hood.


