Stephen Doiron steps down as CEO of the County of Inverness Housing Corporation

The County of Inverness Municipal Housing Corporation is looking for a new Chief Executive Officer.

The man who currently holds that position, Stephen Doiron has announced plans to step down effective December 31st. Doiron intends to return to the private sector. A recruitment process to find a replacement for Doiron has been launched.

County officials say Doiron played a pivotal role in unifying the operations of four separate facilities under a single corporate structure. A new executive team was developed, financial operations were centralized, staffing processes were streamlined and a number of initiatives were made to enhance the quality of life for residents.

The County of Inverness Municipal Housing Corporation operates two long-term homes, Inverary Manor in Inverness and Foyer Pere Fiset in Cheticamp; as well as two small option homes in Mabou and Port Hood.