Mary Janet MacDonald of Tunes and Wooden Spoons to Hold a Book Signing Tonight in Antigonish

A Port Hood woman who gained an international audience during the COVID-19 pandemic by sharing her recipes from her kitchen on social media has a book signing tonight in Antigonish

Mary Janet MacDonald who co-wrote it with her daughter Margie, says this is her third and final cookbook in the trilogy. It’s called “Tunes and Wooden Spoons; Come in, The Kettle’s On”.

MacDonald says this cookbook features more than 100 recipes. She says the publication also features submissions from 41 grandparents.

MacDonald says looking back at her experience with more than 200 shows and three cookbooks, it all seems surreal.

The book signing tonight will be at Antigonish 5 to a Dollar from 6 to 8 p.m. Five dollars from the sale of each book at the 5 to a Dollar this week will go to the Antigonish Food Bank.