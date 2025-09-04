Antigonish Minor Basketball Association Opens Registration for Several Programs

Antigonish Minor Basketball Association has now opened registration for their Fall and Winter Saturday Morning Skills Development Sessions. AMBA offers five targeted programs for boys and girls age 5 to 13.

Also launching soon is a Girls Basketball Basics Program for Beginners. The free program is available for new and returning girls aged 5 to 13. It is led by Geoff Spencer and members of the X-Women and Senior Girls Royals Team. There are three sesions, Tuesday nights from 5 to 6:15 p.m. on September 9th, 16th, and 23rd at St. Andrew Junior School.

For more information on both programs and to register, visit PlayFinder.ca.