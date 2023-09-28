9 am to Noon @ 32 Northview Drive, Antigonish
Bus 322, driven by Tracey Benoit-Wallace taking students home from Antigonish Education Centre, Dr J.H. Gillis Regional High School, and St Andrew's Consolidated School, is running 15 minutes late this afternoon.
CONGRATS to Shelby Chisholm on her 1st Bandolero feature win at Scotia Speedworld last night! Shelby is Donald's daughter and granddaughter of our founder - the late John "Nova" Chisholm. Shelby also won her heat race. Another milestone in the Chisholm family racing legacy! 🥳🏁
Inverness Co. - Construction, Hwy 105, Melford to Iron Mines between the hours of 6:00 AM to 6:30 PM from Sept. 24/23 to Oct. 31/23. Work includes; asphalt patching, crack sealing and micro-surfacing. One lane traffic to be expected. Further updates will be made when available.
Liberal Leader Zach Churchill pleased with Housing Announcem...9:39 am | Read Full Article
Following yesterday’s federal and provincial government announcement of $83 million to create 222 new public housing units in the province, the leader of the provincial Liberal party says more work needs to be done. Yesterday, provincial Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister John Lohr and Andy Fillmore, Member of Parliament for Halifax, on behalf of Sean Fraser, […]
Federal Government extends payback deadlines for Small Busin...9:32 am | Read Full Article
Businesses that received a lifeline from the federal government at the height of the pandemic in the form of loans are being given a little breathing room to pay it back. Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says the Canada Emergency Business Account helped more than 900,000 small businesses across the country. Fraser says it gave […]
Strait Pirates and Cumberland County Blues in a multi-player...12:58 pm | Read Full Article
There’s a multi-player trade in the Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League between the Strait Pirates and the Cumberland County Blues. The Pirates acquire forward Cale McClellan in the deal from the Blues. Going the other way, Cumberland County receives Goaltender Brayden Abbott, Forward Isaac Hierlihy and Defenceman Josh Chisholm and future considerations. Facebook Twitter