20-Year-Old Male and 17-Year-Old Youth face with Multiple Charges after a Traffic Stop by New Glasgow Regional Police

New Glasgow Regional Police have charged two Pictou County residents with multiple counts following a traffic stop in Trenton over the weekend

Police say around 10:42 Saturday evening, officers while on routine patrol stopped a vehicle in the Trenton Park parking lot.

Police arrested a 20-year-old male and a 16-year old. During a search of the vehicle, officers seized a rifle, stun baton, prohibited knife, drugs, alcohol and drug paraphernalia.

Investigators say the 17-year-old driver has been charged Failure to Comply with or Refusal of Demand, Underage Drinking, two counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of a Firearm in a Vehicle, Two counts of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm or Prohibited Weapon, Unsafe Storage of a Firearm, and Possession of a Firearm Knowing Possession is Unauthorized.

The 20-year-old male passenger has been charged with Illegal Possession of Alcohol, three counts of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm or Prohibited Weapon, Possession of a Firearm knowing Possession is Unauthorized, Two Counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking and Unsafe Storage of a Firearm.

Both have been released on strict conditions. The 20 year-old male will appear in Provincial Court in Pictou on August 26th, the youth will appear in court at a later date.