2017 a busy year for Delorey, including a new portfolio in Government

The MLA for Antigonish is pleased with how a busy 2017 turned out after a number of positive provincial funding announcements in the area. Randy Delorey finishes 2017 with a new portfolio in Health and Wellness after retaking his seat after the spring time election.

Delorey says a personal highlight for him was seeing the work done with CACL Antigonish and having the province provide 500 thousand dollars in funding towards upgrades. Delorey says it’s always an added bonus when he sees local groups getting assistance from the province:

Delorey adds that standing in goal against former Montreal Canadian star, Stephane Richer was a highlight for the Minister. Delorey adds that the relationship between CACL and the Antigonish area shows what great community support looks like