2018 Special Olympics National Summer Games a Huge Success

The Co-Chairs of the Special Olympics National Summer Games Marc Champoux and Carl

Chisholm say it was everything they had hoped for. The games wrapped up on Saturday night with a Closing Ceremonies and an Athletes Dance after competitions were completed earlier in the day. At the closing ceremonies several teams wore t-shirts thanking Antigonish for their hospitality for the games.

Chisholm says so many contributed to the success of these games.

Champoux says it was mission accomplished. He says they knew the community would respond, the university would be a great venue, and the athletes would love the games here. A number of families and coaches who travelled to the games have indicated they want to return for a visit, while others have said they want to move to the area or have their children go to school here.