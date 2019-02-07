2018 Special Olympics National Summer Games named as a Finalist for a National Sport Tourism Award

The Special Olympics Canada National Summer Games held in Antigonish last summer has

been nominated for a national sport tourism award.

The games are nominated with Sobeys and Michelin Corporate Foundation for the Canadian Sport Event Sponsorship Initiative of the Year. It is part of the Prestige Awards, presented annually by the Canadian Sport Tourism Alliance. The Sponsorship Initiative Award recognizes the best use of a partnership between a company, organization agency or individual that contributed to the overall success of a national or international sport event.

The Games attracted more than 14-hundred athletes, officials and mission staff.

Also nominated in this category is the the 2018 Grey Cup in Edmonton and the Canada Cup of Judo in Montreal.

The awards will be handed out March 20th in Ottawa.