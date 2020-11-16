2020 Alumni Awards of Excellence announced at St. FX University

St. FX University has announced the winners of the 2020 Alumni Awards of Excellence. The

Young Alumna is 2002 graduate Emilie Chiasson, Atlantic Canadian Director of Ovarian Cancer Canada. Distinguished Alumnus is 1970 graduate Michael Higgins, an author, educator, columnist, Vatican Affairs Specialist and commentator. He’s also served in senior administrative roles at three universities. He’s currently the interim President and Vice-Chancellor at Corpus Christi College-St. Mark’s College at UBC.

The Xaverian Spirit Award winner is a well known cheerleader for the university’s varsity teams, 1954 graduate Father Stan MacDonald.

The Friend of St. FX Award goes to the late Helen Mattie, who was Catering Manager at Sodexo Canada. She spent more than 36 years at the university, and a familiar face to many staff, faculty and students on campus.

The Chapter of the Year is the Ottawa Alumni Chapter.

The awards are traditionally presented at Homecoming. As it was cancelled this year because of COVID-19, the winners will be honoured at the Homecoming Ceremony August 20th-22nd.