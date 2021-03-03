2021 Antigonish Highland Games Suspended

For the second year in a row, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the suspension of the Antigonish Highland Games. The President of the Antigonish Highland Society Bill Fraser says after considering the current social gathering restrictions and expectations of what the rules might be in July, the board decided at its March meeting to suspend the 2021 games.

Although the games won’t proceed this year, Fraser says the society is working on appropriate ways to celebrate Gaelic language and culture.

Fraser says plans will be announced in the coming months.

Fraser says work is also underway on the 2022 games in hopes of a grand comeback after a two year hiatus.