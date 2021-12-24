2021 Marked A Year of Significant Change for Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster

On top of seeing his party win the provincial election, the MLA for Inverness said the PC’s win

brought along some big changes for his role in government.

Allan MacMaster saw himself named both the deputy premier and the minister of finance, calling the new responsibilities a privilege.

Speaking about the fall sitting of the legislature, MacMaster said the PCs focussed on housing concerns, noting his party made it clear they are willing to spend money to fix the health care system.

As for the next year, he said his eyes are going to be on infrastructure needs as well as high speed internet.