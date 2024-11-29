2023 Mural “Queen Mary” by Noella Murphy to be Unveiled on Saturday at the Arts House

This weekend, The Arts House in Antigonish will unveil the mural created by local artist Noella Murphy. The mural was created for the 2023 Town of Antigonish Mural competition in partnership with Antigonish Culture Alive.

The town has donated the 2023 Mural for display at the Arts House. The mural is celebrating Arts Health Antigonish’s tenth anniversary.

Murphy calls her work “Queen Mary”, named after Mary MacGillivray,a resident of the RK MacDonald Nursing Home, who was well known in the community for her art classes.

Murphy says MacGillivray is an amazing character and has such a presence when you meet her. Murphy says through her art, she hopes it conveys that and to thank her for what she has done to spread the arts in the local community.

The unveiling will take place Saturday afternoon at 1 pm at The Arts House.