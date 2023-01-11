2023 Property Assessment Notices sent; Residents Have Until February 9th to File Appeals

Antigonish County Council heard from Property Valuation Services Corporation (PVSC) representatives during Tuesday’s regular meeting of council. PVSC sent out its 2023 property assessment notices on Monday and residents have until February 9 to file appeals.

Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron encouraged all residents to take a look at the assessment notices, and contact PVSC if there are any issues. As for the report from PVSC, McCarron pointed to an increase in assessments, which he said he feels reflects what people have seen and heard over the last couple of years when it comes to market value, and a lot of properties changing hands.

Residents are asked to review their assessment notices and contact PVSC if there are any questions. Assessors are available Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at 1-800-380-7775 or inquiry@pvsc.ca