2024 Marked a Year of Change for Pictou Centre MLA Danny MacGillivray

Former Stellarton Mayor and Current Pictou Centre MLA Danny MacGillivray had an interesting year.

MacGillivray finished off his eighth year as mayor for Stellarton before deciding to run in the provincial election. MacGillivray received the PC nomination for Pictou Centre in September before picking up 3,736 votes in the provincial election for the win in November. On top of that, he also got married in September.

As for goals for 2025, MacGillivray said he wants to continue the good work of the provincial government, such as investments in waste water and drinking water in local communities. He is also excited to see the addition of affordable housing units announced recently for phase 2 of New Glasgow’s Coady’s Place. Another goal is the overall economic prosperity for Pictou Centre, along with further addressing of homelessness, and working with municipal units across the province.