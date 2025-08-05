2025 Antigonish Chamber of Commerce Business Awards Gala set for October

Nominations are now open for the 2025 Antigonish Chamber of Commerce Business Awards Gala.

Set for Wednesday, October 22 at the St. Andrew’s District Community Centre, the annual event recognizes and honors individuals and businesses helping to shape the spirit and success of the local community. Sydney Kendall, executive director for the chamber, called it an opportunity to come together and spotlight those who go above and beyond in their work and impact on Antigonish.

There will be six awards handed out this year, including a new one in honor of past president Inez Forbes, who passed away earlier this year.

Nominations close on September 5, and people can find nomination forms on the Antigonish Chamber web site. Tickets will be available in the coming weeks.