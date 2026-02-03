X-Women Basketball’s Shannon Neita, X-Men Hockey’s Patrick Leaver names St. FX Athletes of the Week

X-Women Basketball forward Shannon Neita is the STFX Female Athlete of the Week..

Neita, a third year Business student from Toronto, ON, had a big game in the X-Women’s 73-67 overtime win Saturday night against U SPORTS No. 5 ranked and AUS first place UNB. She scored 15 points and had 10 rebounds in the win, along with 1 assist and 2 steals. Neita became just the fourth STFX women’s basketball player to achieve 500 points and rebounds in a career. She currently leads the team in scoring and the league in rebounding.

X-Men Hockey goaltender Patrick Leaver is the STFX Male Athlete of the Week. Leaver, a second year Business student from Perth, ON had a big game in the X net Friday night as he backstopped the X-Men to a 3-2 overtime win over U SPORTS No. 6 ranked UNB. With 49 saves on the night Leaver earned first star and player of the game honors.