Information Session Held in Cheticamp on the Rural Mentor Network

On January 29, the Municipality of the County of Inverness, Ignite Atlantic and community partners met for an information session on the rural mentor network in Cheticamp. The event invited retired or nearing retirement residents to learn how they can support others in the community through the network.

20 people took part in the event, which also included representatives from the Welcome Network, the Cape Breton Connector program, and Le Conseil de Development Economique de la Nouvelle-Ecosse (CDENE).

Ocean Le, healthcare navigator for Inverness, said the idea is to connect new comers and young people to these retirees, who will act as mentors.

A follow-up session is set for February 19 from 1-2:30 pm at the CDENE office at 12521 Cabot Trail.