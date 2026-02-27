Gasoline Price Rises, Diesel Falls in Weekly Fuel Price Setting by the Nova Scotia Energy Board

Gasoline and diesel prices are headed in opposite directions.

The Nova Scotia Energy Board set weekly prices for the two fuels overnight.

Gasoline rose by 2.6 cents a litre. The price for a litre for regular self-serve unleaded will cost you been $1.39.9 and $1.42.2 in the eastern mainland Port Hawkesbury. For the rest of Cape Breton, the price will be from $1.40.7 to $1.43.

Diesel is down by 3.6 cents a litre, taking back some of a 5.4 cent increase on Wednesday when the Energy Board invoked the Interrupter Clause. A litre of diesel is now from $1.84.7 to $1.87 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury, and $1.85.5 to $1.87.8 for the remainder of Cape Breton