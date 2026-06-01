Deadline approaching for Candidates to file Nomination Papers in Chéticamp-Margarees-Pleasant Bay by-election

Voters in the new provincial riding of Chéticamp-Margarees-Pleasant Bay will find out this week who will be on the ballot in this month’s by-election. Wednesday is nomination day. Candidates wishing to run must have their nomination papers filed with the returning office by 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Registered voters will receive a personalized Voter Information Card in the mail on where and when they can vote. Two community polls will be available prior to election day to make it easier for those in the Margarees and Pleasant Bay to cast ballots. The polls, will be open from Thursday, June 11th to Saturday, June 13th from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Parish Hall in East Margaree and the Whale Interpretive Centre in Pleasant Bay. Voters in other areas can vote early at the returning office at 51 Old Cabot Trail Road in Grand Etang.

Election Day is June 23rd. Voting that day will be open from 8 am to 8 p.m.

More information on the by-election can be found at the Elections Nova Scotia web site at electionsnovascotia.ca