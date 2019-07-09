28-year-old Woman Drowns in Richmond County

RCMP are investigating a drowning incident in Richmond County.

Yesterday afternoon, Richmond County RCMP responded to a call of a drowning on Crooked Lake Road in Framboise.

A 28-year-old woman staying at a remote cottage location with a friend went for a swim and disappeared under the surface a short time later. The woman did not come back up. The friend tried to help her but was not able to get to her in time.

Divers with the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team recovered the deceased woman this morning.

The RCMP has not made a determination about criminality at this time and the investigation is ongoing, with assistance from the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service.