Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
3 Buses are travelling 15 minutes late this afternoon: Bus 460 (Kelly MacDonald), Bus 461 (Cathy Burns), and Bus 191 (Melanie MacDonald). All three buses are bringing home students from SAERC and Tamarac Education Centre.
The Nova Scotia Community College says enrollment at its campuses across the province this fall remains steady with more than 10,000 students attending various programs. http://bit.ly/3uQ3Lfl
Province Identifies 30 new Cases of COVID-193:16 pm | Read Full Article
There are 30 news cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia and 36 recoveries. Most of the new cases are in the Central Zone with 26. The remaining four are evenly split with two each in the Eastern and Western Zones. There are 247 active cases of the virus; 16 people are in hospital including five […]
More than 10,000 Students in NSCC Programs across the Provin...9:38 am | Read Full Article
Enrollment at Nova Scotia Community College campuses across the province is holding steady for the 2021-22 academic year. NSCC officials say as of October first, there were 10,101 students in certificate, diploma, advanced diploma and graduate certificate programs. At the Strait Area Campus in Port Hawkesbury, NSCC welcomed 590 students, 589 students were at the […]
X-Women Hockey Ready for Another Season4:58 pm | Read Full Article
After a lengthy layoff, the X Women hockey team is ready to get back on the ice. After covid 19 put a disappointing end to the X Women’s season in 2020, head coach Ben Berthiaume said his program gained 16 new players in the last two years. Over the pre-season, Berthiaume said the coaching staff […]